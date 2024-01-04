New program gives small businesses storefront opportunity in Sterling

STERLING, Ill (KWQC) - Running a business is a big venture and in Sterling, a program is helping small business owners get a taste of what its like to run their own business.

The Shoppes at Grandon Plaza in downtown Sterling help encourage more entrepreneurs to take a leap to a physical location before they commit to buying a brick-and-mortar.

“Overall I think last year went really well, and I think we can just build upon that and keep this going as a great thing for years to come,” Executive Director Janna Groharing said.

It’s not easy being a business owner, especially a small business. The Retail Incubator Project allows tenants to rent a space in downtown Sterling for eight months to test their business before purchasing a brick-and-mortar location.

“We had some vacancies in our downtime, and we’re trying to figure out a way to fill them,” said Groharing. “For small businesses and stuff like that the number one that way they always say, especially when it comes to downtown’s is ‘Grow Your Own’. And some of the vacant spaces that we had, were always like the larger footprint, larger square footage kind of stuff, you know, that’s intimidating to a new business just getting started out.”

The inspiration behind it was the Batavia Boardwalk shops in Batavia, IL.

“So we thought, you know, hey, we can maybe do that here as a way to give small businesses a way to kind of get started in a smaller space to see if maybe they want to go from like an online store to an actual storefront<” said Groharing. “Or maybe they’re just doing vendor shows and farmers markets and stuff like that, and they want to take the next step into a more permanent full time brick and mortar kind of location This was a lower risk type opportunity for them.”

There are six available units, open from May to December.

“The other thing is we have to parking pads back here, and we’ve got the utilities in place for like a food truck to be able to plug in and not have to use utility,” said Groharing. “So hopefully, we’ll have six businesses and a full schedule of food trucks coming throughout the season.”

Groharing says how beneficial this is for businesses to test the waters.

To me, it’s like, I’d rather you take this lower risk, then get in over your head and get locked into a long term lease or a bigger storefront or, you know, incur a lot of those startup costs that small businesses can have, and then be stuck,” said Groharing. “You know, so it’s better to like test small, see if this is what you want to do.”

Three out of the four businesses that rented this past year are going to permanent brick-and-mortar locations. Two of them partnered together and are going into a space in Rock Falls opening this Friday.

According to Groharing, applications are open until the middle of February.

If you are interested in renting out a space click here.

