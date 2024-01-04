Rock Island woman charged with hiding son’s body pleads guilty

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sushi Staples, the woman charged with concealing the death of her son in December 2022, has pleaded guilty.

Court records show the 38-year-old pleaded guilty to endangering the life or health of a child, a Class 3 felony punishable by two to five years in prison.

She will be sentenced Feb. 16. Rock Island County State‘s Attorney Dora Villarreal said prosecutors will ask for a five-year sentence at that hearing.

Staples’ son, Zion, died in December 2022 from an accidental gunshot, police said. She then hid the body and continued to collect the boy’s benefits, a detective testified at her Aug. 31 preliminary hearing.

The body was discovered on July 26 when a tipster and DCFS called the police. The detective said the boy was stuffed into a metal trash can. He was wearing nothing but Spider-Man pajama bottoms.

