Undocumented single mom finds support and hope through SAL Welcoming Center in Quad Cities

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Just like many U.S.-born adults, the immigrant and refugee populations in the Quad Cities also share the same concerns, such as financial struggles, paying bills, and making ends meet. However, one local organization is working to make a difference.

“Ensuring that we can meet that need, understanding what the customer requires after we’ve completed the intake, then we go to work and make sure that we provide the necessary resources or client subsidies that they need,” said Loredia Nunn-Dixon, Director of the SAL Welcoming Center Program.

Since 2007, SAL Community Services’ Welcoming Center has served as a one-stop service center for immigrants and refugees, assisting hundreds of families around the Quad Cities in settling by providing them with the needed resources to start a new life here.

“Immigrants and refugees are here to support us. They want to be a part of us. So let’s welcome them. That’s why the program is called the Welcoming Center because we want to be a welcoming community,” said Nunn-Dixon.

Brenda Hernandez, a 30-year-old undocumented single mom of two boys, is the only source of income for her family.

“I’m currently on maternity leave. So I’m not working. And I needed assistance with my personal expenses because it does get expensive living here, especially if you’re not working at all. So I decided to reach out to SAL,” said Hernandez.

For immigrant communities, settling in can be especially challenging as they face numerous obstacles from language barriers and cultural differences to systemic issues that adversely affect their ability to access work and education opportunities.

“It’s not easy for me to go out and be comfortable and speak the language because I’m gonna get made fun of. So it is tough, coming from a different country. Finding a job, where you barely spoke two or three words, was hard. Growing up, going to school, getting made fun of once again because you don’t have what they call papers,” said Hernandez.

Nunn-Dixon says they are currently in the process of becoming DOJ accredited.

“We want to move to that next step. The next step is immigrants and refugees are here. So why not make them legal? And so we are working on that next step to make sure that they become legal citizens.”

“I myself would probably come here and get assistance through that. With DACA, it does give you the opportunity to work legally in the United States and have that comfort of being able to go to work legally and not be afraid that you’re gonna get sent back to your country,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez hopes to have a place for her little boys that they can call home forever.

“One day, be able to give my family, my little boys, what I didn’t have. I want the community to be safe for my kids, for their kids, and continue growing together, instead of growing apart.”

SAL connects with more than 500 individuals and families, providing support and relevant services each year.

