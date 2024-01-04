WaterMark Corners in downtown Moline closing

After 22 years, WaterMark Corners announced it would close its downtown Moline store.
By Heidi Knecht
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - WaterMark Corners announced it would close its downtown Moline store after more than 20 years in business.

The Facebook announcement said the family will now focus on Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, which has been in business for 182 years.

WaterMark Corners Gifts & Stationary, 1500 River Drive, is owned by mother and daughter Barbara and Amy Trimble.

The closing sale will continue through January.

The business owners have been a staple of the KWQC’s Paula Sands Show, giving gift ideas, especially during the holidays.

After 22 years in business, WaterMark Corners announced it will close its downtown Moline store at the end of January.(WaterMark Corners/KWQC)

