WaterMark Corners in downtown Moline closing
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - WaterMark Corners announced it would close its downtown Moline store after more than 20 years in business.
The Facebook announcement said the family will now focus on Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, which has been in business for 182 years.
WaterMark Corners Gifts & Stationary, 1500 River Drive, is owned by mother and daughter Barbara and Amy Trimble.
The closing sale will continue through January.
The business owners have been a staple of the KWQC’s Paula Sands Show, giving gift ideas, especially during the holidays.
