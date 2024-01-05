AI voice-cloning scams are on the rise, Better Business Bureau warns

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For years, scammers have long used the ploy of claiming a loved one is in trouble to convince targets to send a payment or share personal information. However, in the age of AI these calls are getting more dangerous and believable.

All the scammers need is a few seconds of an audio clip of a target’s family member which can be easily found on social media or elsewhere on the internet.

The audio sample is then run through an AI program that imitates the voice, allowing the scammer to make it say whatever. In addition to adding laughter, fear, and other emotions into the cloned voice to make it more convincing.

Better Business Bureau offers some tips on how to avoid this new evolution of a common scam.

“Resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story is. and some of the things that you can do to protect yourself is create a safe word that only your family members know and keep that private. you can also authenticate that person by asking questions that would be hard for an imposter to answer, said Laura Chavez, Vice President of Operations, Better Business Bureau of Iowa.

Chavez advises families to pick a safe word that they can use to identify each other. When choosing a safe word, it is important that it is not shared externally or based on information that is publicly available or posted to social media.

“If you are in a situation that don’t really know whether or not it’s a scam, but it just feels very dire. just really take that time to try to assess the situation and to make sure that you’re asking those probing questions to authenticate that you’re really talking to the person you believe you are,” said Chavez.

A recent study showed that one in four indicated they had experienced an AI voice scam or knew someone who had. The same study reported that 77% of those who received an AI voice call lost money.

