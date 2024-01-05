‘In chaos’: Quad-Cities schools hope for clarity on book bans

Bettendorf, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting this year, teachers in Iowa could have been punished for violating a state law that bans books that depict sex acts.

But a judge stopped that law from taking effect on Friday.

Now, schools are trying to figure out how to proceed as the issue plays out in court.

Republicans who passed the law say it protects children from explicit material.

But a judge said the law is too broad and would ban history books, classic novels and even the Iowa legal code.

Using the Freedom of Information Act, TV6 Investigates asked several Quad-Cities districts for lists of banned books – and any guidance given to teachers.

Pleasant Valley Superintendent Brian Strusz said in an email that PV doesn’t have any books listed for removal. A memo to teachers says the district hoped for more guidance from the state but advised teachers to air on the side of caution as policies get developed.

Hundreds of books have already been removed from other Iowa schools.

Sally Frank is a lawyer who specializes in the First Amendment at Drake University.

“What I would suggest to them is they should decide what they want their policy to be, ignoring that statute,” she said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a statement about the ruling:

“There should be no question that books containing sexually explicit content — as clearly defined in Iowa law — do not belong in a school library for children. The fact that we’re even arguing these issues is ridiculous.”

The Iowa ACLU says the law has hurt schools.

“This law is deeply confusing and schools have been at a loss on how to comply, even after consulting with their attorneys,” said attorney Thomas Story. “This law has thrown the schoolyear into chaos.”

PV said parents can check out all the district’s titles on its website. They can also ask that their children not be allowed to check out certain books or read them in the classroom.

The state teachers’ union is expected to release its recommendations for teachers on Friday.

