Day in the life: Sports information directors

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As local college student-athletes flourish in their respective sports, their sports information directors are hard at work documenting it from different angles.

“You never know what is going to pop up. It’s always something different every day, and that’s a challenge but it also makes it exciting,” said Brian Thiessen, St. Ambrose’s sports information director.

From writing media guides to updating rosters to in-game stats, and making sure the live streams are working, sports information directors wear many different hats.

“I’ve been in this field for 22-23 years now and initially when I started everything was fact,” Thiessen said. “Fact results everywhere. Now all of a sudden it’s going to email, and now it’s all social media. It’s just so different how the means of transporting information to different people has changed.”

“It’s a lot of personalities to deal with, a lot of student-athletes that we have to cover, and we want to make sure we are doing an adequate job doing fair coverage for everything, win or loss,” said Trevor Jossart, Augustana’s director of athletic communications. “There is a culture within Augustana, and even small college athletics in general, that we really operate as a family.”

Working in the sports information department is a role with a set of constantly changing requirements.

“Weekends are usually pretty busy for us, so it’s not like we really have weekends to kind of reset and recuperate,” Jossart said. “A lot of unusual time schedules, lot of working at home, early mornings and things like that.”

Jossart and Thiessen both said the long hours are worth it.

“The beauty of this profession is that it is different for every sport and every day,” Jossart said.

“You get the best seat in the house so it doesn’t really always feel like work,” Thiessen said.

Both Thiessen and Jossart recommend that people who are interested in working in a sports information department start by reaching out to local sports teams or organizations to gain experience.

