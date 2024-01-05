Deadly crash in Blue Grass after car misses curve

KWQC Fastcast Jan. 5, 2024 p.m.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - A man from Buffalo died Friday morning in a crash in Blue Grass.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team said the 30-year-old was driving north in the area of 11700 block of Coon Hunters Road when his car left the highway at the beginning of a curve.

The initial investigation found that the 2018 Nissan Sentra slid sideways through a ditch, hit an embankment adjacent to a driveway, became airborne and struck a tree where it came to rest.

The sheriff’s office was alerted to the crash at 6:12 a.m. The driver died at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Assisting with the crash response were Buffalo Police Department, Scott Emergency Communication Center, Scott County GIS, Blue Grass Fire Department and Buffalo Fire Department.

