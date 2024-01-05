East Moline’s Quartz Botanicals celebrates one year in business

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Quartz Botanicals has a retail space that offers a supply of unique, high-quality plants, crystals, jewelry, and goods at affordable prices. The business is excited to celebrate its one-year anniversary.

The store will be hosting a special celebration on Saturday, Jan. 6 where 150 plants will be given away for free, no purchase necessary.

For more information, visit Quartz Botanicals at 810 15th Avenue, East Moline, or online at https://quartzbotanicals.com/.

Interested customers can also reach out via email at Info@QuartzBotanicals.com.

