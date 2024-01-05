Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff in support of Perry community

The Top stories on Jan 4.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff immediately after a 17-year-old opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school on Thursday in Perry as students returned for their first day of school after winter break. The shooter killed a sixth-grader and wounding five others.

Gov. Reynolds says in support of students, families, teachers and staff at Perry High School and the Perry community flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Sunday.

“Our hearts are heavy today, and our prayers are with everyone in the Perry community,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This senseless tragedy has shaken our entire state to its core. I want this community to know that every Iowan stands with you.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex, Flags will also be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect, Gov. Reynolds said.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Deputies and first responders are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning at Perry...
17-year-old kills 6th grader, injures 5 in Iowa school shooting, police say
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
Deputies identify woman killed in Scott Co. crash Tuesday
Davenport police and fire responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kimberly...
Kimberly Road, Fairmount Street crash sends 2 to hospital
Crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Eldridge Wednesday morning. No injuries...
15 left displaced after Eldridge apartment fire

Latest News

YWCA Clinton is accepting nominations for their 51st annual Women of Achievement Awards.
Nominations for YWCA Woman of Achievement Awards now being accepted
YWCA Clinton is accepting nominations for their 51st Annual Woman of Achievement Awards.
YWCA Woman of Achievement Nominations
Police in Keokuk, Iowa, are asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.
Keokuk armed robbery suspect wanted
Sushi Staples, the woman charged with concealing the death of her son in December 2022, has...
Rock Island woman charged with hiding son’s body pleads guilty