Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff in support of Perry community

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff immediately after a 17-year-old opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school on Thursday in Perry as students returned for their first day of school after winter break. The shooter killed a sixth-grader and wounding five others.

Gov. Reynolds says in support of students, families, teachers and staff at Perry High School and the Perry community flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Sunday.

“Our hearts are heavy today, and our prayers are with everyone in the Perry community,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This senseless tragedy has shaken our entire state to its core. I want this community to know that every Iowan stands with you.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex, Flags will also be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect, Gov. Reynolds said.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.