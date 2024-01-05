Gray Matters Collective to launch first responders chapter, set to host dance marathon fundraiser Jan. 13

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Haley DeGreve, Founder & CEO at The Gray Matters Collective and Michael Griffin, Moline Police Department detective, start the segment with a discussion about community collaborations including the upcoming First Responders Chapter Interest Meeting at East Moline Public Library scheduled for Jan. 9 from 6-7 p.m.

Those that would like to be involved in the new chapter focused on the important issues surrounding mental health for local first responders are welcome to attend.

The Gray Matters Collective is also excited to remind viewers that the second annual “EVERGLOW,” a dance marathon is set for Saturday, Jan. 13 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Rock Island Holiday Inn.

This joyous fundraiser raises hope, awareness and funding for mental health counseling and suicide prevention in the Quad Cities.

Each person is asked to raise $40 on the givebutter site OR pay the $40 yourself in online registration. The event — 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the ballroom of the downtown Rock Island Holiday Inn — includes T-shirt (if registered prior to deadline), LED wristband, entry fee, snacks, music, and a great night of dancing.

EVERGLOW is open to people that are at least of the age of those that are freshman in high school or older.

The Gray Matters Collective operates under a simple message which is to push mental health to the forefront of public conversation and policy to instill hope because mental health matters.

For more information about Gray Matter Collective, visit the website at https://thegraymatterscollective.com.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.