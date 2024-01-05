Group O announces reduction in force at its Rock Island facility

By Marcia Lense
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - A Quad City employer announced a reduction in force Friday. Group O, based in Milan, released a statement saying it lost business from one of its clients and is forced to cut jobs at its warehouse in Rock Island.

“A long-time client made the decision to bring production of one of their products back in-house, necessitating a reduction in the staff supporting that business,” said Kevin Kotecki, Group O CEO. “In this situation, we were able to move a number of the affected employees into other roles in the company,” he added.

We reached out to the packaging and logistics company to find out how many workers are being impacted, but have not gotten an answer yet. The company news release indicates no other facility is being impacted.

According to the Quad Cities Chamber website, Group O employs 575 people.

