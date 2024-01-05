Harlem Globetrotters to continue new year tradition at Vibrant Arena Jan. 8

Harlem Globetrotters to continue January tradition at Vibrant Arena Jan. 8
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -It has been a January tradition for many years at Moline’s arena where hoops fans are treated to a competitive performance featuring the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters.

The team is set to bring their world tour back to Vibrant Arena at The MARK on Monday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.

Fans can enjoy dazzling basketball skills, tricks, and silly antics as the red-white-and-blue team takes the court at Vibrant Arena while offering unequaled family fun including new opportunities for pre-game, post-game and in-game fan engagement as they take on their hapless opponents, Washington Generals.

Tickets range in price from $33 to $108 (for courtside seats) at 1201 River Drive, Moline, available HERE. A Magic Pass option is available for $25 and that pre-show event on the court is from 5:30-6 p.m.

The Globetrotters are a world-famous basketball team and will be touring over 400 cities in 25+ countries. For more information, visit the team website HERE.

