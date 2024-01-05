In her words: Daughter of wounded principal not surprised he would try to save students during shooting

Daughter of wounded principal says she's not surprised he tried to save students
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PERRY, Iowa (KWQC) - The daughter of the principal who was wounded responded to all the well-wishes on Facebook Friday.

In the post, Claire Marburger described her father, Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger, as a “gentle giant.”

The school district from where Dan Marburger graduated also spoke about him:

“This morning our state is grieving after learning of a school shooting that took place at Perry High School. Sadly, we have also received information that one of our former East Central graduates, Dan Marburger, was one of the victims injured in the incident. We have not confirmed the extent of his injuries so we wanted to send out a message asking for thoughts and prayers for him and his family. Dan has served as a principal for the Perry Community School District since1995.

Our hearts break to hear of this kind of violence that affects so many people, including many in our community. Our thoughts will also be with the entire Perry community as they grieve through this traumatic event. We will follow up with any updates once we receive more information.”

