Local health professionals inform the community about diets and trends

QUAD CITIES , Iowa (KWQC) - As some people have made the goal to better their health for the new year, Local health experts are informing the community about the best diets and health trends they are seeing.

If you are thinking about dieting, Hammond Henry Hospital dietitians say you’ll want to make sure it’s sustainable so you won’t quit.

“Just trying to add a little bit more fruits and vegetables, focusing on fiber, things like that, that you can do and keep up with long term. And then as you kind of get the hang of it if you want to add more and more things to it. But slow and steady and sustainable lead to much better long-term outcomes and much better health outcomes than doing something really radical for a week or a month,” said Anna Kreiser, Clinical Dietitian with Hammond Henry Hospital.

Kreiser says a protein source is also a main part of a diet. While she says there have been trends of people focusing more on getting enough protein, she feels attention has shifted to plant-based fiber.

“I think as a nutrient that I’ve been seeing trending online as being more of a focus area for people because that’s a nutrient that people are lacking in,” said Kreiser.

Kreiser says there are several diets to consider such as Atkins, keto or Intermittent Fasting. However, she recommends a Mediterranean diet, which she says provides the most overall benefit.

“The Mediterranean diet is really the top diet that I would recommend. And I think you taking a step back from that, you know, just kind of looking at the term diet can encompass so many different types of food choices and dietary patterns. And so the Mediterranean diet isn’t a weight loss diet, or, you know, one of these really rigid, strict diets that you might think of when you hear that term, it’s really more just kind of an overarching pattern or some suggestions to follow some guidelines for really just kind of a lifestyle choice or like making those food choices,” said Kreiser.

Overall, Keriser says when it comes to building any diet, you’ll want to make sure you have legit information.

“So the internet has tons and tons of resources out there. But making sure that, you know, looking at, where’s this information coming from? Is this person a credible source of information? There are lots of influencers and people who are posting and blogging and you know, whatever, who sounds credible, but, you know, what’s their background,” said Kreiser.

If you are still unsure about which diet may be best for your fitness goals, Kresiser says to schedule an appointment with a dietitian.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.