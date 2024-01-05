More clouds heading into the weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for a mix of clouds and sun for your Friday along with high in the mid to upper 30s. A light snow event will break out overnight with less than an inch expected. With not many on the roads little to no impacts are anticipated. Highs will reach the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday afternoons melting much of what do pick up. A strong storm system is slated to impact the area Monday into Tuesday next week. This storm system will finally arrive in the gulf of Alaska this afternoon which will allow us to sample it, leading to a better idea of what will play out. At this time we can expect windy NE winds by Tuesday with a swath of heavy wet snow in or very near TV6 viewing area. Stay tuned!

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 38º. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow showers with less than an inch expected. Low: 25º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 36º.

