Nominations for YWCA Woman of Achievement Awards now being accepted

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - YWCA Clinton is accepting nominations for their 51st Annual Woman of Achievement Awards.

The YWCA says the award isn’t limited to individuals and it offers a category for businesses that support the success of women in the workplace and encourage community involvement. The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 and forms can be accessed for online submission here.

“We are surrounded by women who dedicate themselves to our community and their professions,” said YWCA Executive Director Shannon Sander-Welzien. “The YWCA Woman of Achievement Awards are the perfect opportunity to recognize women in our community for their leadership and service.”

The following categories for nominations are being accepted:

Young Woman of Achievement- This high school senior is recognized for her leadership, qualities in school, extracurriculars, church, and/or outside organizations

Civic/Community Woman of Achievement- Having a history of volunteer service to her community, this nominee serves as a leader in these organizations

Professional Woman of Achievement- A role model for women in the workplace, this nominee stands out in her contributions to her profession

County Woman of Achievement- Meeting the civic, community or professional category criteria, this nominee lives, works, and/or volunteers in rural Clinton County or bordering counties

Religious Woman of Achievement- As one who stands out in her faith community, this nominee is an extraordinary leader and/or volunteer

Business Leader- This employer promotes an environment that enables women to be successful in the workplace and community

Unsung Hero/ YWCA Honoree- Having a direct association with YWCA Clinton, this nominee exemplifies the YWCA mission

Those selected as this year’s honorees will be recognized at an awards dinner on March 21, YWCA officials said.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.