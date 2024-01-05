Nominations for YWCA Woman of Achievement Awards now being accepted

YWCA Clinton is accepting nominations for their 51st Annual Woman of Achievement Awards.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - YWCA Clinton is accepting nominations for their 51st Annual Woman of Achievement Awards.

The YWCA says the award isn’t limited to individuals and it offers a category for businesses that support the success of women in the workplace and encourage community involvement. The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 and forms can be accessed for online submission here.

“We are surrounded by women who dedicate themselves to our community and their professions,” said YWCA Executive Director Shannon Sander-Welzien. “The YWCA Woman of Achievement Awards are the perfect opportunity to recognize women in our community for their leadership and service.”

The following categories for nominations are being accepted:

  • Young Woman of Achievement- This high school senior is recognized for her leadership, qualities in school, extracurriculars, church, and/or outside organizations
  • Civic/Community Woman of Achievement- Having a history of volunteer service to her community, this nominee serves as a leader in these organizations
  • Professional Woman of Achievement- A role model for women in the workplace, this nominee stands out in her contributions to her profession
  • County Woman of Achievement- Meeting the civic, community or professional category criteria, this nominee lives, works, and/or volunteers in rural Clinton County or bordering counties
  • Religious Woman of Achievement- As one who stands out in her faith community, this nominee is an extraordinary leader and/or volunteer
  • Business Leader- This employer promotes an environment that enables women to be successful in the workplace and community
  • Unsung Hero/ YWCA Honoree- Having a direct association with YWCA Clinton, this nominee exemplifies the YWCA mission

Those selected as this year’s honorees will be recognized at an awards dinner on March 21, YWCA officials said.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Deputies and first responders are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning at Perry...
17-year-old kills 6th grader, injures 5 in Iowa school shooting, police say
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
Deputies identify woman killed in Scott Co. crash Tuesday
Davenport police and fire responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kimberly...
Kimberly Road, Fairmount Street crash sends 2 to hospital
Crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Eldridge Wednesday morning. No injuries...
15 left displaced after Eldridge apartment fire

Latest News

Gov. Reynolds speaks at an afternoon news conference on the deadly shooting at Perry High...
Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff in support of Perry community
YWCA Clinton is accepting nominations for their 51st Annual Woman of Achievement Awards.
YWCA Woman of Achievement Nominations
Police in Keokuk, Iowa, are asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.
Keokuk armed robbery suspect wanted
Sushi Staples, the woman charged with concealing the death of her son in December 2022, has...
Rock Island woman charged with hiding son’s body pleads guilty