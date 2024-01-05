Officials identify student killed in shooting at Perry High School

PERRY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Safety on Friday released the name of a 6th-grade student who was killed in a shooting at Perry High School Thursday.

On Friday, the Iowa State Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on the boy, identified as 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff. The medical examiner determined the boy died from multiple gunshot wounds - three total - and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to DPS.

An autopsy also was conducted on the shooter, 17-year-old Dylan Butler. His cause of death was determined to be from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to DPS.

A total of seven people - an increase of two following the initial report - suffered injuries of varying degrees in the shooting. Three of the victims are staff members and four are students, DPS said.

Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger suffered multiple gunshot wounds and remains in critical condition, DPS said.

According to DPS, the investigation shows Marburger “acted selflessly and placed himself in harm’s way in an apparent effort to protect his students.”

“At this time, Principal Marburger and two students remain hospitalized,” DPS said in the release. “The remaining have been treated and released.”

The investigation is ongoing. DPS said investigators have seized large volumes of digital and social media evidence that will take time to review and background investigations, as well as eyewitness accounts and victim interviews, are continuing.

Once the investigation is complete, the Division of Criminal Investigation’s investigative report will be turned over to the Dallas County Attorney’s Office.

Officials with the Perry Community School District, the city, and Heartland Area Education Agency will hold a media briefing at 4:30 p.m. Friday one day after a shooting that left a student dead and several others injured at Perry High School.

Officials are expected to address the community resources working together to provide support to students, parents, and staff, especially those impacted by the shooting.

