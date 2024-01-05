Old mortar found taken to Galesburg Police who immediately evacuate building

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A mortar was found when cleaning out a relative’s garage in Galesburg.

The resident took the device to the Galesburg Public Safety Building lobby to turn it over to the police. The mortar was taken back outside, and city employees were evacuated to a safe area.

The Peoria Bomb Squad arrived and found that no explosive material was in it and removed it from the site to dispose of it.

In October, the Illinois State bomb squad was called to a home in Galesburg after a resident found a mortar round partially buried in their backyard.

