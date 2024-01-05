Pay What You Want at glowing outdoor garden

The Top stories on Jan 4.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Get a last look at the more than 200,000 holiday lights in the outdoor garden at the Quad City Botanical Center.

The center at 2525 4th Ave. is extending its Winter Lights exhibit with a Pay What You Want promotion Thursday through Saturday, 5-8 p.m.

By allowing visitors to “name their price,” the center hopes to give more people a chance to see the garden lit up at night.

The exhibit is “powered” by MidAmerican Energy Company and sponsored by The Family Credit Union.

