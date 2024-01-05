Permanent street named after fallen Clinton firefighter

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) – A ceremony and ribbon cutting of a permanent honorary street name was held Friday to honor fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette.

Reverand Ronald D. Lott from First Baptist Church in Clinton opened the ceremony with prayer as the community gathered outside of Clinton’s Central Fire Station.

“All I want to say is that Eric we miss you,” Lott said. “Not a day goes by that we don’t miss you.”

Hosette, who served on fire department for 12 years, died in the line of duty on Jan. 5, 2019.

“We’re here today to dedicate this street to a hero,” Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said. “Someone who selflessly served others in the line of duty lost his life. Lt. Hosette was and is a hero.”

The street sign was unveiled at the corner of 3rd Avenue South and South 4th Street. in front of over 100 people from the community and fellow firefighters from surrounding agencies.

“We still mourn the loss,” Fire Chief Atkinson said. “We miss Eric very much. And having this much community support and other fire departments coming here is just outstanding. It helps the healing process.”

“Good and bad times that we as a community are here for them,” Grow Clinton’s VP of Community & Economic Development Matt Parbs said. “We realize that every day they put their lives at stake to keep us safe. And I think that message is seen here today. And it’s something that you know, will always be for everybody driving by this sign.”

Atkinson is reminded daily of the impact that Hosestte had on him and the Central Fire Station.

“The best part is when we tell stories about when he worked here,” Atkinson said. “He had a lot of friends, a lot of jokes. Eric was very good at practical jokes and had a lot of incidents that we can talk and laugh about.”

Hosette responded to a fire that was discovered in the silo storage bins at the loading facility at ADM Grains in Clinton. As firefighters were battling the fire, an explosion occurred claiming his life and injuring another firefighter.

He was 33 years old and was survived by his wife and daughter.

