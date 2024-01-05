A permanent street named after fallen Firefighter in Clinton

KWQC Fastcast Jan. 5, 2024 p.m.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa {KWQC} – A ceremony and ribbon cutting of a permanent honorary street name was held to honor a fallen Clinton Firefighter on Friday.

Reverand Ronald D. Lott from First Baptist Church in Clinton opened the ceremony with prayer as the community gathered outside of Clinton’s Central Fire Station.

“All I want to say is that Eric we miss you,” said Rev. Lott. “Not a day goes by that we don’t miss you.”

Lieutenant Eric Hosette died in the line of duty on Saturday, January 5, 2019. On the anniversary of his death, a ceremony was held to honor Lt. Hosette who served for 12 years.

“We’re here today to dedicate this street to a hero,” said Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion. “Someone who selflessly served others in the line of duty lost his life. Lieutenant Hosette was and is a hero.”

The street sign was unveiled at the corner of 3rd Ave. S. and S. 4th St. in front of over a hundred people from the community and fellow firefighters from surrounding agencies.

“We still mourn the loss,” said Fire Chief Atkinson. “We miss Eric very much. And having this much community support and other fire departments coming here is just outstanding. It helps the healing process.”

“Good and bad times that we as a community are here for them,” said Grow Clinton’s VP of Community & Economic Development Matt Parbs. “We realize that every day they put their lives at stake to keep us safe. And I think that message is seen here today. And it’s something that you know, will always be for everybody driving by this sign.”

Fire Chief Atkinson is reminded daily of the impact that Lt. Hosestte had on him and the Central Fire Station.

“The best part is when we tell stories about when he worked here,” said Fire Chief Atkinson. “He had a lot of friends, a lot of jokes. Eric was very good at practical jokes and had a lot of incidents that we can talk and laugh about.”

Lt. Hosette responded to a fire that was discovered in the silo storage bins at the loading facility at ADM Grains in Clinton. As firefighters were battling the fire, an explosion occurred claiming the life of Lt. Hosette.

He was 33 years old and was survived by his wife and daughter.

