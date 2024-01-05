Rock Falls man arrested after Sterling break-in

The Top stories on Jan 4.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested after the Sterling Police Department responded to a commercial burglar alarm early Wednesday morning.

Brent J. Sisson, 46, of Rock Falls was charged with two counts of burglary, three counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, one count of possession of burglary tools, one count of obstruction identification, and two counts of resisting a peace officer, according to a media release from Sterling PD. Sisson was taken to the Whiteside County Jail and is awaiting a detention hearing.

Police say on Wednesday at approximately 4:27 a.m., the Sterling Police Department responded to a burglar alarm at Vegas Slots & Lounge, 2313 East Lincolnway, to find a man fleeing the business.

Upon arrival, police said they ran after the man who was fleeing the business.

According to police, after resisting officers, he was detained.

Further investigation found that forced entry was located at two other area businesses, police said.

Sterling PD was assisted by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Falls Police Department, according to the media release.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Deputies and first responders are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning at Perry...
17-year-old kills 6th grader, injures 5 in Iowa school shooting, police say
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
Deputies identify woman killed in Scott Co. crash Tuesday
Davenport police and fire responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kimberly...
Kimberly Road, Fairmount Street crash sends 2 to hospital
Crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Eldridge Wednesday morning. No injuries...
15 left displaced after Eldridge apartment fire

Latest News

Phil Young and Don Reichelt grew up as friends and competitors. Both continued their passion...
From the starting line to the microphone
Two QCA native runners and friends are making a sprint up the national level rankings, but...
From the starting line to the microphone
Day in the life: Sports information directors
Day in the life: Sports information directors
Gov. Reynolds says in support of students, families, teachers and staff at Perry High School...
Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff in support of Perry community
Perry High School Shooting, 10 p.m.
Perry High School Shooting, 10 p.m.