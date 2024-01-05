Rock Falls man arrested after Sterling break-in

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested after the Sterling Police Department responded to a commercial burglar alarm early Wednesday morning.

Brent J. Sisson, 46, of Rock Falls was charged with two counts of burglary, three counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, one count of possession of burglary tools, one count of obstruction identification, and two counts of resisting a peace officer, according to a media release from Sterling PD. Sisson was taken to the Whiteside County Jail and is awaiting a detention hearing.

Police say on Wednesday at approximately 4:27 a.m., the Sterling Police Department responded to a burglar alarm at Vegas Slots & Lounge, 2313 East Lincolnway, to find a man fleeing the business.

Upon arrival, police said they ran after the man who was fleeing the business.

According to police, after resisting officers, he was detained.

Further investigation found that forced entry was located at two other area businesses, police said.

Sterling PD was assisted by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Falls Police Department, according to the media release.

