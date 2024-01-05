Rock Falls police investigating go-cart theft

KWQC Fastcast Jan. 5, 2024 p.m.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Falls Police Department is investigating a go-cart theft that happened in late December.

Police say the theft happened on Dec. 28 at approximately 5:15 p.m. at 900 Regan Road, according to a media release from Rock Falls Police Department. The go-cart was recovered in a field near Luther and Hahnaman Roads in rural Tampico later that evening.

It is suspected that the go-cart may have been driven to the field location, police said.

Police say they’re requesting the assistance of the public to identify the individual pictured in private security camera footage.

If you have information about this case, contact the Rock Falls Police Department at 815-622-1140 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-STOP.

