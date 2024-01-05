Safety procedures already in place in the QCA after active shooter in Dallas County

In light of the school shooting at Perry High School, QCA law enforcement say that there are safety procedures already in place.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES {KWQC} – In light of the school shooting at Perry High School, QCA law enforcement say that there are safety procedures already in place.

“It just proves that it can happen anywhere,” said Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane. “It absolutely can happen anywhere including inner city, suburban areas, rural areas, it can hit anywhere.”

Lane continued to say that there are procedures in place should such an act be committed.

“We have a process in place, that when people get information that says that this threat has taken place and then hearing about this threat, they can report it to us,” said Sheriff Lane. “We will immediately start looking into it and get in contact with the person that’s making the threats and find out what the possibility is that these threats are actually genuine and head off before it actually takes place.”

Current North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting is reminded of an incident involving a gun in that district several years ago. He says it’s a reminder of how important planning ahead can be in potentially life-threatening situations.

“Five years ago, we had a situation here where a gun was involved,” said Superintendent Stutting. “So, we know it can happen anywhere and that’s why you prepare you prepare for people to make decisions that will save lives. The thing you really want to is create an environment that has great relationships with kids. All kids have a trusting adult within the school building that that helps, and that we’re watching out for signs and getting kids help when they need that help.”

On January 4, at approximately 7:37 a.m., six people were shot, including a sixth grader who died, officials said. Four other students were injured and are in “stable condition.” Additionally, one admin had non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter was identified as 17-year-old Dylan Butler, according to offices. He was a student armed with a shotgun and a handgun. Officials said he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Additionally, an explosive was found within the school. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives rendered the explosive “safe”.

This is an ongoing investigation, and TV 6 will provide updates when they are gathered.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
Deputies identify woman killed in Scott Co. crash Tuesday
Deputies and first responders are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning at Perry...
17-year-old killed 6th grader, injured 5 in Iowa school shooting, police say
Davenport police and fire responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kimberly...
Kimberly Road, Fairmount Street crash sends 2 to hospital
Crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Eldridge Wednesday morning. No injuries...
15 left displaced after Eldridge apartment fire

Latest News

The Quad City Botanical Center has extended its winter light exhibit through Saturday with a...
Pay What You Want at glowing outdoor garden
The Top stories on Jan 4.
KWQC Fastcast Jan.4, (p.m.)
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) returns a punt during the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa All-American Cooper DeJean declares for NFL Draft
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities for Jan. 4: Woman steals from grocery store on 4 separate days
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities for Jan. 4: Woman steals from grocery store on 4 separate days
At approximately 7:37 a.m. the Perry Police Department responded to an active shooter report...
Afternoon update from the shooting at Perry High School