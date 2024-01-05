Safety procedures already in place in the QCA after active shooter in Dallas County

QUAD CITIES {KWQC} – In light of the school shooting at Perry High School, QCA law enforcement say that there are safety procedures already in place.

“It just proves that it can happen anywhere,” said Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane. “It absolutely can happen anywhere including inner city, suburban areas, rural areas, it can hit anywhere.”

Lane continued to say that there are procedures in place should such an act be committed.

“We have a process in place, that when people get information that says that this threat has taken place and then hearing about this threat, they can report it to us,” said Sheriff Lane. “We will immediately start looking into it and get in contact with the person that’s making the threats and find out what the possibility is that these threats are actually genuine and head off before it actually takes place.”

Current North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting is reminded of an incident involving a gun in that district several years ago. He says it’s a reminder of how important planning ahead can be in potentially life-threatening situations.

“Five years ago, we had a situation here where a gun was involved,” said Superintendent Stutting. “So, we know it can happen anywhere and that’s why you prepare you prepare for people to make decisions that will save lives. The thing you really want to is create an environment that has great relationships with kids. All kids have a trusting adult within the school building that that helps, and that we’re watching out for signs and getting kids help when they need that help.”

On January 4, at approximately 7:37 a.m., six people were shot, including a sixth grader who died, officials said. Four other students were injured and are in “stable condition.” Additionally, one admin had non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter was identified as 17-year-old Dylan Butler, according to offices. He was a student armed with a shotgun and a handgun. Officials said he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Additionally, an explosive was found within the school. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives rendered the explosive “safe”.

This is an ongoing investigation, and TV 6 will provide updates when they are gathered.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.