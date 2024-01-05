From the starting line to the microphone

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two QCA native runners and friends are making a sprint up the national level rankings, but there’s much more to these runners than just breaking records.

Phil Young and Don Reichelt grew up as friends and competitors. Both continued their passion for running at the University of Iowa, and now 15 years later, are both at the top of their respective ultra-running disciplines in the U.S., but running is not their only mutual interest.

“It’s really special to be able to bring this back to the Quad Cities,” host of the ‘Tiny Bench Big Questions’ podcast Don Reichelt said.

Over the last decade, Reichelt owns three world records and most recently won the Men’s USA Track & Field 24-Hour Championships by running 126.5 miles.

“I actually kind of unintentionally got into running late in my 20s,” Reichelt said. “I was looking for something different to get me into nature and had a buddy that did 100 mile race, and I thought maybe I should try that. I’ve always been kind of go big or go home. So I jumped right in, and I was actually really bad. I almost didn’t finish and I was back of the pack, but along the way, I fell in love with the process of training.”

Phil Young holds first place in North America at the Tunnel Hill 100 mile race.

“I kind of found longer races by happenstance just jumped into a 50k instead of a marathon one year, and really found a joy in being off road,” co-owner of Fleet Feet Phil Young said. “It’s a little more relaxed, and atmosphere, the community is even a little bit different. So that’s kind of how it started.”

This weekend though, they are trading in their running shoes for a tiny bench and a couple of microphones on Reichelt’s podcast called ‘Tiny Bench Big Questions’.

“We both have uniquely some cool accomplishments from the last calendar year,” Young said. “So kind of going back and forth with each other. I’ll be asking him some questions as well, and I think that there’s just some fun, maybe inspirational or humorous content ahead.”

For Reichelt, this moment is special.

“Being able to take something that I’ve developed and then bring it to two things, one my community that I grew up in and showcase this thing that I’m proud of, and I’ve created, and then welcome somebody that I’ve I’ve watched run my entire life,” Reichelt said. “It seems like and now I can compete with on the side and we help each other grow.”

Both Young and Reichelt suggest if you’re a new runner, find a group of like-minded people with similar goals, not to worry about your pace, and to go out and enjoy it.

The live podcast will be held at The Coffee House in the Village of East Davenport this Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

