3 GOP candidates in QCA this weekend

A parade of candidates will be coming through the QCA this weekend, including former President Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
With just two weeks until the Iowa Caucuses there is a parade of candidates coming through the QCA this weekend, including former President Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

Former President Donald Trump will be holding a ‘Commit to Caucus’ Rally on Saturday at Clinton Middle School with doors opening at 1 p.m. and the event beginning at 4 p.m., according to Trump’s campaign. To register for tickets go to donaldjtrump.org.

Saturday morning, Ron DeSantis will be in Downtown Davenport at the Phoenix Restaurant, according to DeSantis’ campaign. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and the event starts at 11:45 a.m. To register for tickets, go to events.neverbackdown.org.

Then, Saturday afternoon, Nikki Haley will be at The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf for her ‘Countdown to Caucus’ event. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the event stats at 3 p.m. To register for a ticket go to nikkihaley.com/events/.

TV6 will be at all three events and will have coverage in the weekend evening newscasts.

