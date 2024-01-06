Clouds and fog, with light snow showers this evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The first weekend of 2024 starts out with a bit of light snow passing through the region. It shouldn’t add up to much, with some spots getting less than an inch. The rest of the weekend will feature a slight chance for snow showers late tonight, then lingering clouds and chilly temperatures. Heading into the work week, our next system takes aim on the QCA, with a rain/snow mix arriving by late Monday afternoon. That should change to all snow Monday night and continue into Tuesday. Strong winds should accompany this system as well. While there is still some uncertainty to the track of this storm, we could see some healthy accumulations possible for parts of the QCA through Tuesday evening. This could mean a possible First Alert Day for the TV6 viewing area. Stay tuned for updates on this developing weather situation.

TODAY: Cloudy and cold. Areas of fog this afternoon. High: 37°. Wind: Bec. W 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Light evening snow showers with little to no accumulation. Cloudy and cold. Low: 28°. Wind: W 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Lingering clouds and chilly temperatures. High: 36°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.