Clouds and fog, with light snow showers this evening

An active winter weather pattern returns by early next week
Light snow ends this morning, leaving behind a few slick spots and visibility issues.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The first weekend of 2024 starts out with a bit of light snow passing through the region. It shouldn’t add up to much, with some spots getting less than an inch. The rest of the weekend will feature a slight chance for snow showers late tonight, then lingering clouds and chilly temperatures. Heading into the work week, our next system takes aim on the QCA, with a rain/snow mix arriving by late Monday afternoon. That should change to all snow Monday night and continue into Tuesday. Strong winds should accompany this system as well. While there is still some uncertainty to the track of this storm, we could see some healthy accumulations possible for parts of the QCA through Tuesday evening. This could mean a possible First Alert Day for the TV6 viewing area. Stay tuned for updates on this developing weather situation.

TODAY: Cloudy and cold. Areas of fog this afternoon. High: 37°. Wind: Bec. W 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Light evening snow showers with little to no accumulation. Cloudy and cold. Low: 28°. Wind: W 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Lingering clouds and chilly temperatures. High: 36°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Deadly crash in Blue Grass after car misses curve
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
Group O announces reduction in force at its Rock Island facility
Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Officials identify student killed in shooting at Perry High School
Deputies and first responders are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning at Perry...
17-year-old kills 6th grader, injures 5 in Iowa school shooting, police say

Latest News

KWQC First Alert snow
Light snow this morning and again this evening
Light snow ends this morning, leaving behind a few slick spots and visibility issues.
Your First Alert Forecast
KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
A few light snow chances this weekend
1/5/23 - Midday First Alert Forecast
1/5/23 - Midday First Alert Forecast