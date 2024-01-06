Crews work to clean up natural gas release in Durant

KWQC Fastcast Jan. 5, 2024 p.m.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Iowa (KWQC) - After complaints of a natural gas odor received by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and DeWitt Fire Department on Tuesday around Highway 61 and DeWitt, law enforcement and personnel began investigating where the natural gas-like odor was coming from. Further investigation by crews revealed that the odor likely originated during the maintenance of equipment in Cedar County, Iowa.

Friday, according to the Cedar County Emergency Management Agency, representatives from several agencies met in Durant to work with the property owner regarding clean-up and mitigation of the mercaptan release that occurred within city limits, a media release stated. Upon recommendation from the Iowa DNR, evacuation of soil in the release area was completed. During this effort, air sampling was performed and documented readings indicated that there was no measurable traces of the irritant in the ambient air near the release area.

Crews say the excavated soil was also tested during the removal process. Final readings indicated no measurable traces of the irritant in the soil at the site.

The excavated soul has been disposed of at a municipal landfill in accordance with Iowa DNR recommendations, crews said.

According to the media release, methyl mercaptan can become a health concern in confined, poorly ventilated spaces where high concentrations can build up, typically in occupational settings.

It is not believed that this was a significant public health risk, the media release stated.

“We would like to thank the residents of Durant for their understanding, diligence, and patience over the past few days,” said the Cedar County Emergency Management Agency. “As always, residents are reminded and encouraged to call 911 should they detect the odor of natural gas on their property.”

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies and first responders are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning at Perry...
17-year-old kills 6th grader, injures 5 in Iowa school shooting, police say
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
On four separate days, a woman has stolen over $1,500 worth of goods from a Silvis grocery store.
Crime Stoppers: Woman has repeatedly stolen from same Silvis grocery store
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
Sushi M. Staples, 38, of Rock Island.
Rock Island woman charged with hiding son’s body pleads guilty

Latest News

Group O announces reduction in force at its Rock Island facility
Group O announces reduction in force at its Rock Island facility
A few flakes fly tonight and tomorrow night. Little accumulation if any!
First Alert Forecast - A few flakes fly tonight and tomorrow night. Little accumulation if any!
A ceremony and ribbon cutting of a permanent honorary street name was held to honor a fallen...
A permanent street named after fallen Firefighter in Clinton
Police digging into Perry High School shooter's social media
Police digging into Perry High School shooter's social media