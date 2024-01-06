Crews work to clean up natural gas release in Durant

DURANT, Iowa (KWQC) - After complaints of a natural gas odor received by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and DeWitt Fire Department on Tuesday around Highway 61 and DeWitt, law enforcement and personnel began investigating where the natural gas-like odor was coming from. Further investigation by crews revealed that the odor likely originated during the maintenance of equipment in Cedar County, Iowa.

Friday, according to the Cedar County Emergency Management Agency, representatives from several agencies met in Durant to work with the property owner regarding clean-up and mitigation of the mercaptan release that occurred within city limits, a media release stated. Upon recommendation from the Iowa DNR, evacuation of soil in the release area was completed. During this effort, air sampling was performed and documented readings indicated that there was no measurable traces of the irritant in the ambient air near the release area.

Crews say the excavated soil was also tested during the removal process. Final readings indicated no measurable traces of the irritant in the soil at the site.

The excavated soul has been disposed of at a municipal landfill in accordance with Iowa DNR recommendations, crews said.

According to the media release, methyl mercaptan can become a health concern in confined, poorly ventilated spaces where high concentrations can build up, typically in occupational settings.

It is not believed that this was a significant public health risk, the media release stated.

“We would like to thank the residents of Durant for their understanding, diligence, and patience over the past few days,” said the Cedar County Emergency Management Agency. “As always, residents are reminded and encouraged to call 911 should they detect the odor of natural gas on their property.”

