Deputies identify man killed in Blue Grass crash

BLUE GRASS Iowa (KWQC) - A Buffalo man killed Friday in a crash in Blue Grass has been identified by deputies as 30-year-old Blane M. McCabe.

The Scott County Emergency Communication Center was called around 6:12 a.m. about a crash in the 11700 block of Coon Hunters Road in Blue Grass, deputies said.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and determined a white 2018 Nissan Sentra was northbound on Coon Hunters Road and left the roadway at the beginning of a curve.

Deputies said the Sentra slid sideways through a ditch, hit an embankment adjacent to a driveway, and then became airborne before striking a tree and coming to a rest.

McCabe, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

