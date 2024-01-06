GOP candidates visit the QCA this weekend ahead of Iowa Caucuses

A parade of candidates will be coming through the QCA this weekend, including former President Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - With less than two weeks until the Iowa Caucuses, there is a parade of candidates coming through the Quad Cities Area this weekend.

Former President Donald Trump will be holding a “Commit to Caucus” Rally on Saturday at Clinton Middle School. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the event begins at 4 p.m., according to Trump’s campaign. To register for tickets go to donaldjtrump.org.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Downtown Davenport at the Phoenix Restaurant, according to his campaign. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and the event starts at 11:45 a.m. To register for tickets, go to events.neverbackdown.org.

Nikki Haley will be at The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf for her ‘Countdown to Caucus’ event. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the event starts at 3 p.m. To register for a ticket go to nikkihaley.com/events/.

