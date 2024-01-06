Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she learning to forgive her mother

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she’d still be abused if her mother were alive today.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she’d still be abused if her mother were alive today.(ABC / YouTube via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she is finally experiencing true freedom.

The 32-year-old walked out of a Missouri prison after serving eight and half years in jail for helping to kill her abusive mother.

Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

In this rare case, her mom made her believe she suffered from several ailments, including leukemia, muscular dystrophy and asthma.

Blanchard has said she was put through surgeries she didn’t need and isolated from the world.

She says she believes she would still be experiencing abuse if her mother was alive today but is coming around to forgiveness.

“I would tell her that I’m sorry and I forgive her. I’m coming to a place of forgiveness. It’s going to take time. I would say that I understand like I see her, I see her in the way that she was not an evil woman. She was not a monster. She was just a sick woman, and she would have needed a lot of mental health care,” Blanchard said.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies and first responders are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning at Perry...
17-year-old kills 6th grader, injures 5 in Iowa school shooting, police say
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
On four separate days, a woman has stolen over $1,500 worth of goods from a Silvis grocery store.
Crime Stoppers: Woman has repeatedly stolen from same Silvis grocery store
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
Sushi M. Staples, 38, of Rock Island.
Rock Island woman charged with hiding son’s body pleads guilty

Latest News

Group O announces reduction in force at its Rock Island facility
Group O announces reduction in force at its Rock Island facility
A few flakes fly tonight and tomorrow night. Little accumulation if any!
First Alert Forecast - A few flakes fly tonight and tomorrow night. Little accumulation if any!
Further investigation by crews revealed that the odor likely originated during the maintenance...
Crews work to clean up natural gas release in Durant
SCOTUS takes up Trump's 14th Amendment appeal