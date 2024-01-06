Illinois State Championship banner raised in honor of Moline Boy’s Basketball team

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An Illinois State Championship Basketball banner was raised inside of Wharton Field House to honor the Moline Boy’s Basketball team for winning the Class 4A boys basketball title, last March. It’s the first time in school history that the Moline Maroons made history by claiming the title of Class 4A boys basketball state champions.

Moline Head Coach Sean Taylor was present at Friday night’s game to be reunited with his state championship team.

“It brought back a lot of great memories,” recalled Taylor. “I thought that group played with great joy. They really loved playing for one another and that’s what we probably talk the most about when we talk. It’s not the trophy, it’s everything that went in to getting it.”

