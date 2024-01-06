Iowa Secretary of State encouraging young people to vote

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate was in the Quad Cities this week encouraging young people to vote.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Pate visited Clinton, Camanche, DeWitt, and Davenport.

He said about 27% of young Iowans voted in the last election which he said is up from about 20%.

“The message is about our young people,” Pate said. “We want them to know that we want them to be voters, and we’ve got a good track record in Iowa. In fact, in the last election, we saw one of the highest voter turnouts for young people in the country, but it still has a long ways to go.”

Iowans can register at the polls with an ID ahead of time at the county auditor’s office. The Iowa Caucuses are run by political parties, not the state. However, Pate encouraged young people to meet with the candidates and attend on Jan. 16.

