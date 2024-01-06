Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate encouraging young voters

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate was in the Quad Cities this week encouraging young people to vote.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate was in the Quad Cities this week encouraging young people to vote. The secretary visited Clinton, Camanche, DeWitt, and Davenport.

Secretary Pate says about 27 percent of young Iowans voted in the last election that he says is up from about 20 percent.

“The message is about our young people,” said Secretary Pate. “We want them to know that we want them to be voters, and we’ve got a good track record in Iowa. In fact, in the last election we saw one of the highest voter turnouts for young people in the country, but it still has a long ways to go.”

Iowans can register at the polls with an ID ahead of time at the county auditor office. The Iowa Caucuses are run by political parties, not the state. However, Secretary Pate encouraged young people to meet with the candidates and attend on Jan. 16.

