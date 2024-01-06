Light snow this morning and again this evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The first weekend of 2024 starts out with a bit of light snow passing through the region. It shouldn’t add up to much, with some spots getting less than an inch. The rest of the weekend will feature a slight chance for snow showers late tonight, then lingering clouds and chilly temperatures. Heading into the work week, our next system takes aim on the QCA, with a rain/snow mix by late Monday afternoon. That should change to all snow Monday night into Tuesday. Strong winds should accompany this system as well. While there is still some uncertainty to the track of this storm, we could see accumulations possible for parts of the QCA. Temperatures turn colder through the rest of the week.

TODAY: A slight chance for light snow mainly this morning then mostly cloudy and cold. High: 37°. Wind: Bec. W 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening snow showers. Cloudy and cold. Low: 28°. Wind: W 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Lingering clouds and chilly temperatures. High: 36°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

