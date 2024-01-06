Local Teen leads transformation of St. Mary’s food pantry

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Eagle Scout candidate Jacob Dehm is now leading a community effort to transform a vital space.

16-year-old Jacob Dehm, a dedicated volunteer alongside his mom Sandi, brings a great deal of motivation to the St. Mary’s Food Pantry project.

“As a mom and a scout mom I could not be more proud of this young man I had to kind of walk away when he was talking because he was bringing tears to my eyes,” said Sandi Dehm.

“My motivation was the poor health of the shelves themselves . Because they have fallen on volunteers before. And I do not want that to happen again,” said Jacob.

With a dedicated team of volunteers, Jacob is reshaping the inner room by repainting, replacing sagging shelves with sturdier ones, and introducing Spanish labels to assist those facing language barriers.

His goal is to create a more inclusive and efficient environment for both volunteers and clients.

“A lot of people who come to this pantry do not speak English, or if they do it’s very poor English. And unfortunately the majority of our volunteers here don’t know how to speak fluent Spanish. So we’re giving them a bit of a cheat sheet with the labels,” said Jacob.

His journey goes beyond personal accomplishment; Jacob hopes his project will have a lasting impact on his community.

“I feel that by just making it look nicer, it will actually bring in more people. I like seeing people being able to be happy and healthy. Without food pantries, not many people would be able to keep that.”

Fundraising is still underway, you can view the GoFundMe campaign here.

Jacob says every contribution will bring him one step closer to reaching the $1600 goal.

According to the staff at St. Mary’s Food Pantry, they distributed 250 thousand pounds of food last year, totaling 2 million pounds over the past 8 years.

