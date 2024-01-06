Power outage reported Friday night in west Davenport

Nearly 1,000 customers were without power Friday night, according to MidAmerican Energy Company.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Nearly 1,000 customers were without power Friday night, according to MidAmerican Energy Company.

Crews worked to restore power, and around 9 p.m., 573 customers were without power from a previous 977 customers, MidAmerican reported.

The impacted area was on Hickory Grove Road near the west end of Davenport. according to MidAmerican.

Crews said they expected power to be restored by around 10:30 p.m.

