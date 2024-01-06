Power outage reported Friday night in west Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Nearly 1,000 customers were without power Friday night, according to MidAmerican Energy Company.

Crews worked to restore power, and around 9 p.m., 573 customers were without power from a previous 977 customers, MidAmerican reported.

The impacted area was on Hickory Grove Road near the west end of Davenport. according to MidAmerican.

Crews said they expected power to be restored by around 10:30 p.m.

