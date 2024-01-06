Power outage reported in west Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Friday evening nearly 1,000 customers were without power beginning around 8 p.m. according to MidAmerican Energy.

Crews are working to restore power, and at approximately 9 p.m. 573 customers were without power from a previous 977 customers, MidAmerican Energy reported.

The impacted area was on Hickory Grove Road near the west end of Davenport. according to MidAmerican Energy.

Crews say they expect power to be restored by approximately 10:30 p.m.

