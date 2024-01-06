Several charged following disturbance, gunfire in Kewanee

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Several people are facing charges following a disturbance and gunfire Wednesday in Kewanee.

Kewanee police responded Wednesday to a disturbance involving a group argument in the 500 block of East 7th Street.

A man, later identified as 20-year-old Ivan L. Schinkey of Sheffield, was eventually found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand, police said.

He was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison; aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison; unlawful possession of a weapon and ammo, a Class 4 felony; possession of a firearm without a valid FOID, a misdemeanor; and criminal trespass to railroad property, a misdemeanor.

Schinkey has a preliminary hearing Monday.

Police said further investigation also led to several other arrests including:

A 16-year-old boy for aggravated battery

Gage A. Peed, 20, of Kewanee, for mob action and aggravated battery

Savanna R. Merritt, 21, for battery

Savannah M. Ensley, 18, of Kewanee for battery

The teen boy was issued a juvenile referral and released to a guardian. The other three were issued a notice to appear citation and released from custody, police said.

