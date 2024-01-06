Several charged following disturbance, gunfire in Kewanee

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:06 PM CST
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Several people are facing charges following a disturbance and gunfire Wednesday in Kewanee.

Kewanee police responded Wednesday to a disturbance involving a group argument in the 500 block of East 7th Street.

A man, later identified as 20-year-old Ivan L. Schinkey of Sheffield, was eventually found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand, police said.

He was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison; aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison; unlawful possession of a weapon and ammo, a Class 4 felony; possession of a firearm without a valid FOID, a misdemeanor; and criminal trespass to railroad property, a misdemeanor.

Schinkey has a preliminary hearing Monday.

Police said further investigation also led to several other arrests including:

  • A 16-year-old boy for aggravated battery
  • Gage A. Peed, 20, of Kewanee, for mob action and aggravated battery
  • Savanna R. Merritt, 21, for battery
  • Savannah M. Ensley, 18, of Kewanee for battery

The teen boy was issued a juvenile referral and released to a guardian. The other three were issued a notice to appear citation and released from custody, police said.

