Several charged following disturbance, gunfire in Kewanee
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Several people are facing charges following a disturbance and gunfire Wednesday in Kewanee.
Kewanee police responded Wednesday to a disturbance involving a group argument in the 500 block of East 7th Street.
A man, later identified as 20-year-old Ivan L. Schinkey of Sheffield, was eventually found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand, police said.
He was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison; aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison; unlawful possession of a weapon and ammo, a Class 4 felony; possession of a firearm without a valid FOID, a misdemeanor; and criminal trespass to railroad property, a misdemeanor.
Schinkey has a preliminary hearing Monday.
Police said further investigation also led to several other arrests including:
- A 16-year-old boy for aggravated battery
- Gage A. Peed, 20, of Kewanee, for mob action and aggravated battery
- Savanna R. Merritt, 21, for battery
- Savannah M. Ensley, 18, of Kewanee for battery
The teen boy was issued a juvenile referral and released to a guardian. The other three were issued a notice to appear citation and released from custody, police said.
