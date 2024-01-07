FIRST ALERT DAY: Winter storm to impact the region

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY is in place Monday evening through Tuesday evening, for the potential of heavy snow, gusty winds and dangerous driving conditions. This is a storm that could cause major disruptions to day-to-day travel, especially on Tuesday.

A low-pressure system is moving into the Pacific Northwest this evening, and has its sights set on moving through the Midwest come Tuesday. Models are in agreement on timing, strength and overall threats. Placement is still in question, as any deviation of the low will shift the axis of heaviest snow. It is looking probable that this will be a high impact storm for our region. Although it is too early to give specific snowfall ranges for specific hometowns, a general 6″+ looks likely along and east of the river, while 3-6″ for our Iowa counties. In addition to heavy snow, winds will pick up on Tuesday. Gusts up to 45 MPH are possible. This could lead to sporadic power outages due to heavy snow weighing on power lines and tree limbs, along with white out conditions possible.

This storm will cause major impacts to much of the Midwest. If you have plans Monday night through Tuesday night, it is not a bad idea to make alternate plans.

This storm will continue to be monitored, and the forecast adjusted over the next 48 hours as new model data comes in.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

