Iowa wins IHMVCU Shootout
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Local girls’ basketball took centerstage with 12 games between Iowa and Illinois high schools at this year’s IHMVCU Shootout. After a tough battle, Iowa came out victorious, 7-5. Check out highlights from the following games:
- Clinton 41, Rockridge 36
- Erie-Prophetstown 48, Davenport Central 37
- Bettendorf 50, Geneseo 28
- North Scott 55, Moline 52
- Muscatine 64, Sherrard 46
- Assumption 48, Annawan 43
- Mercer County 56, Wilton 43
- Calamus-Wheatland 65, Abingdon-Avon 57
- Rock Island 62, Davenport West 42
- Riverdale 57, Mediapolis 26
- Alleman 64, Central DeWitt 47
- Davenport North 68, United Township 46
