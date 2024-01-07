Iowa wins IHMVCU Shootout

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Local girls’ basketball took centerstage with 12 games between Iowa and Illinois high schools at this year’s IHMVCU Shootout. After a tough battle, Iowa came out victorious, 7-5. Check out highlights from the following games:

- Clinton 41, Rockridge 36

- Erie-Prophetstown 48, Davenport Central 37

- Bettendorf 50, Geneseo 28

- North Scott 55, Moline 52

- Muscatine 64, Sherrard 46

- Assumption 48, Annawan 43

- Mercer County 56, Wilton 43

- Calamus-Wheatland 65, Abingdon-Avon 57

- Rock Island 62, Davenport West 42

- Riverdale 57, Mediapolis 26

- Alleman 64, Central DeWitt 47

- Davenport North 68, United Township 46

