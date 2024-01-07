A major winter storm arrives Monday night

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 6 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Wednesday for accumulating snow***

Heavy snow, gusty winds and high impact on travel.

It is looking increasingly likely that accumulating snow will be our primary focus over the next few days as an area of low pressure tracks out of the Pacific Northwest. Expect lingering clouds today and tomorrow before that winter storm moves into the southern plains then arrives Monday evening. That’s when we’ll see our first round of precipitation that could initially arrive as a rain/snow mix for some, before changing to all snow overnight into Tuesday morning. A WINTER STORM WATCH will be in effect starting at 6 p.m. Monday.

Moderate to heavy snow and blustery winds from Monday evening until Wednesday morning. (KWQC)

The second round takes over with more moderate to heavy snow, along with blustery winds Tuesday afternoon into evening. This storm will definitely affect the morning and evening commute times, and could cause major disruptions of daily activities and power, especially Tuesday and Tuesday night. At this point, some locations could receive 6″ to 12″+ of snow. Look for additional snow chances and colder temperatures through the end of the week.

Generally indicating amounts of 6" to 12"+ (KWQC)

TODAY: Lingering clouds and patchy fog. A few flurries. High: 36°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold. Low: 27°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Light snow arrives by late afternoon/evening. High: 35°. Wind: SE 10-15+ mph.

