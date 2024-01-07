Neptune and Uranus show true colors in new images

The true colors of Neptune and Uranus may be more similar than previously thought. (Credit: University of Oxford, NASA/JPL-CalTech via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The true colors of Uranus and Neptune may be more similar than previously thought.

A team at the University of Oxford used two different telescopes including the Hubble to capture new data. They then applied that data to the original Voyager 2 images.

The corrected images show that Neptune and Uranus have a similar greenish-blue hue.

Over 30 years ago, NASA’s Voyager 2 mission flew by Uranus and Neptune, capturing the first close-up images.

At the time, Uranus appeared to be a pale cyan color while Neptune was depicted as a striking deep blue.

Neptune’s images were stretched and enhanced and made “too” artificially blue.

Planetary scientists were aware of this artificial enhancement at the time, but over time, the distinction was forgotten.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyndon Rescue Ambulance carrying patient badly damaged in crash
Deputies identify man killed in Blue Grass crash
Heavy snow and gusty winds possible. Accumulations over 6"+ is possible in some areas.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Winter storm to impact the region
Peters is charged with homicide by vehicle, a class B felony, death or personal injuries, a...
Man sentenced to prison for 2022 fatal crash into Mississippi River
Group O announces reduction in force at its Rock Island facility
With just two weeks until the Iowa Caucuses there is a parade of candidates coming through the...
GOP candidates visit the QCA this weekend ahead of Iowa Caucuses

Latest News

Heavy snow and gusty winds possible. Accumulations over 6"+ is possible in some areas.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Winter storm to impact the region
The true colors of Neptune and Uranus may be more similar than previously thought.
Neptune and Uranus show true colors in new images
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
Two people are dead after a 35-vehicle pileup in California.
Massive vehicle pileup on southern California highway leaves 2 dead, 9 injured, authorities say