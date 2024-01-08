Apartment complex boarded up with residents still inside, they say

Residents at an apartment complex near Chicago said their homes were boarded up on Friday amid unsafe living conditions. (Source: WLS, James Williams, CNN)
By Tre Ward, WLS via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) – Residents at an apartment complex near Chicago said their homes were boarded up on Friday amid unsafe living conditions.

But they were still living there, and at least one man was inside his home when the plywood went up.

Rudolph Williams, a resident for 10 years, said crews boarded his front door shut with plywood while he was still inside his apartment.

“I opened the door, and here’s this big piece of plywood right there,” Williams said.

Issues at the apartment complex have been mounting for years, residents said, ranging from rotting stairs to constant drug activity and gun violence.

“One man was shot five times and dropped dead at my back door. There’s no one around here picking up trash. It’s been miserable,” resident Mary Brooks said.

But after their homes were boarded up, residents said they now have nowhere to go.

In a statement, Harvey city leaders said in part, “Contrary to recent claims, the city did not evict anyone from these properties but has communicated with the property owners regarding the unsafe conditions of the buildings and need to immediately rectify the dangerous living conditions.”

City leaders said they are scrambling for a solution.

Copyright 2024 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow, gusty winds and high impact on travel.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Winter storm Monday evening through Wednesday morning
The Corner Bar at Watermark Corners
Downtown Moline staple announces closing
Lyndon Rescue Ambulance carrying patient badly damaged in crash
Deputies identify man killed in Blue Grass crash
KWQC First Alert snow
A major winter storm arrives Monday night
With just two weeks until the Iowa Caucuses there is a parade of candidates coming through the...
GOP candidates visit the QCA this weekend ahead of Iowa Caucuses

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense...
The White House will review Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s lack of disclosure on his hospital stay
Isabel Patterson tries to stay in control of her finances while opening ever bill and checking...
Repair Despair: Federal agencies warn about fake for-profit debt relief programs
Lily Gladstone wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for “Killers of...
Lily Gladstone’s win at the Golden Globes makes history for indigenous women
Snow Route Alerts: Quad Cities area alerts during winter storm
Snow Route Alerts: Quad Cities area alerts during winter storm
Lily Gladstone wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. (Source: CNN,...
Lily Gladstone makes history with Golden Globes win