Downtown Moline staple announces closing

MOLINE, Ill. {KWQC} – A well known downtown Moline shop will soon be closing its doors.

WaterMark Corners will be officially closing as the Mom and Daughter duo will focus on joining their family owned funeral homes in the Quad Cities.

“We are a very close family, both in and out of business,” said WaterMark Corners Owner Amy Trimble. “When we started looking at the future of what our business looks like, and what both of our businesses look like, it became very clear that we either needed to make a commitment in WaterMark for another three to five years, or we needed to change our focus.”

The doors have been open serving the public for over 25 years with both Amy and Barbara’s personal touches throughout the store.

“Every item in the store has been handpicked by the two of us,” said Amy. “It’s gotten both of our seals of approval to carry and that’s one thing that makes us different than other gift stores.”

“When we look for something, it needs to be innovative, intriguing or inspiring,” said WaterMarks Owner Barbara Trimble. “That’s been our goal. I will look at Amy and she’ll say if that is inspiring enough. Or we look at something and say, ‘that is innovative, that’s great, that’s just what we want.’ So, that’s been our mantra as we choose things.”

Though WaterMark has seen growth since COVID, and just experienced their most profitable 4th quarter in the store’s 25-year existence, the sales aren’t back to pre-COVID numbers.

Of the 18 funeral homes in the Quad Cities, in the last 2 months, Trimble Funeral Home was ranked #1 in number of families served, and 2023 was one of the most successful years in their 149-year history.

“It’s time for us to refocus our energies and so Barb and I will be both moving over and working with my brother and my father to continue that core part of our business this year,” said Amy. “Trimble Funeral Home is celebrating 150 years and we’re 10 years in our new building.”

The family is happy to say that they aren’t being forced to close, but rather going out on their own terms.

“We are celebrating,” said Amy. “We are choosing to go out now not because we have to but because we want to. And so that’s why we are truly celebrating both as a family and with our customers.”

Store Closing Sale began on December 28 with everything in the store being marked up to 50% off. The store predicts to officially close by the end of January or the middle of February.

Happy Hour at The Corner Bar will continue to run on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, 3-6 p.m. and Friday, 4-8 p.m. with all drinks half off.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.