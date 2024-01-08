FIRST ALERT DAY: Winter storm Monday evening through Wednesday morning

Heavy snow and blustery winds likely Monday p.m. through Wednesday a.m.
Snowfall totals of 6-12" will be possible.
By Cyle Dickens and Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY is in place 6 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Wednesday, for the potential of heavy snow, gusty winds and dangerous driving conditions. This is a storm that could cause major disruptions to day-to-day travel, especially on Tuesday.

First Alert Day Jan. 8, 2024
First Alert Day Jan. 8, 2024(KWQC)

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in place for the entire TV6 viewing area for a combination of heavy snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

A strong storm system will be moving out of the plains and into the Midwest today, leading to widespread snow tonight through Tuesday evening.

Snow begins to move into our southern hometowns between 4 and 6 p.m. this afternoon and evening, and will be in the Quad Cities metro and areas to the north between 7 and 9 p.m.

There will be a few time periods of heavy snowfall rates (1-2″ per hour) which will lead to quick accumulation on the roads. There may even be some thunder snow late tonight through the early morning hours Tuesday.

Tuesday morning travel conditions will be difficult. If you have to travel, please allow plenty of time to get to and from your destination.

Winter Weather Impacts
Winter Weather Impacts(KWQC)

Snowfall totals by the time all is said and done Tuesday evening will be in the 6″-12″ range. Southeastern hometowns may have a little mixing in, which could cut down on totals.

The wind will pick up on the backside of the storm Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, where gusts could be 30-40 mph, leading to blowing and drifting snow, especially in rural areas.

This will be a “wet” snow to start, so it will be difficult to shovel. But as colder air moves in toward the end of the storm, the snow will become lighter and may be easier to pile up.

With the storm still developing and arriving later today, there could be fluctuations in the track. Stay with the First Alert Weather team for further updates.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

