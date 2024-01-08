Snow Route Alerts: Quad Cities area alerts during winter storm

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the Quad Cities area are declaring “snow emergencies” in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Monday night, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service.

The TV6 weather team has issued a First Alert Day for the winter storm starting Monday evening through Wednesday morning.

TV6 will keep an updated list of cities that have declared snow emergencies.

Find all closings in the Quad Cities area here.

Illinois

Morrison

The City of Morrison has declared a “snow emergency” effective at 6 p.m. It will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday or until the snow has been removed from the full width of streets.

Certain streets have been designated as snow routes and are posted as such with blue and white square signs. These routes include Lincolnway (Route 30), Jackson Street, Heaton Street, Winfield Street, Genesee Street, Genesee Avenue, Genesee Court, Illinois Route 78 (which includes parts of Wall Street, Clinton Street, and Portland Avenue), High Street and Academic Drive.

The Central Business District is bounded by Lincolnway to the north, the Railroad Tracks to the south, Clinton Street to the east, and Orange Street to the west.

On even-numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the even-numbered side of the street. On odd-numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the odd-numbered side of the street. This parking regulation starts each day at 8:00 am.

Rock Island

The City of Rock Island declared a “snow emergency.” According to city officials, after snow depth has reached 2 inches, parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared. Vehicles parked on marked snow routes can receive a $35 parking ticket and may be towed simultaneously.

City officials ask residents not to park on residential streets until the snow removal process is completed for efficient snow removal.

Rock Falls

The City of Rock Falls declared a “snow emergency” from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, according to a media release.

According to Rock Falls City Code, Section 18-158, no parking is permitted on any designated Snow Route within the city limits during the declared snow emergency period until the snow has been completely cleared from the street. Odd/Even parking restrictions apply on all other streets that are not designated Snow Route. Odd/Even parking restrictions end, block-by-block once the snow has been removed from the entire width of the street.

Any vehicle parked in violation of Rock Falls City Code Section 18-158 is subject to fines as prescribed in Section 1-41(e)(1) of the Rock Falls City Code.

Iowa

Eldridge

The City of Eldridge announced they have declared a “snow emergency” from midnight Monday through noon Wednesday.

No vehicles are allowed to park on city streets during this time, city officials said. Alternate places to park can be found on the city website at www.cityofeldridgeia.org and a link has also been posted on the city’s Facebook page.

