Sterling couple reviving a piece of history

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A Sterling couple is trying to revive a piece of history as they renovate a building nearly 150 years old.

Ryan and Ashley Nares are professional photographers and business owners who, for the past few years, have been searching for a venue to host their own events

Now, they find themselves preserving and reviving a piece of Sterling history.

Built 1877, but lying dormant for decades, the Nares are working to bring The Mercantile building back to life.

“This used to be a staple of the community,” Ryan said. “And that’s what our goal is.”

After spending ten years in the surgery department at a local hospital, Ashley left that job 3 years ago to work full time on her and Ryan’s photography and event businesses.

Since then, they have been searching for an event venue to call their own, and The Mercantile had been on their mind.

“We’ve looked at so many buildings in town, and compared everything to this one,” she said. “Everything, we were like, how can we make it look like The Mercantile?”

Now that they are finally in, Ashley says she wants to preserve the history while also making it a staple in the community, like it once was. By turning it into a unique place to eat, drink and celebrate.

“If I can make it look like something you’ve never seen before, then I’ve succeeded,” she said. “That’s just really what we want to bring here.”

Running their own photo and video business, Ryan and Ashley plan to document their journey.

“We are really happy to bring people along and show the whole build out,” he said. “Because it’s all new to us. It’s going to be new to them. And we’re going to try and make it as fun as possible.”

For now, the Nares are only leasing the first floor of the building. However, they do hope to fulfill their vision by expanding upward to the second floor at some point in the future.

If all goes to plan, their first floor lounge and event space will be open this fall, but they are already taking inquiries for future events.

