Winter storm with heavy snow, gusty wind on the way, followed by brutal cold air

FIRST ALERT DAY in place MONDAY PM-WEDNESDAY AM
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 6 p.m. this evening until 6 a.m. Wednesday for accumulating snow and gusty winds***

Heavy snow, gusty winds and high impact on travel.
A major winter storm will unfold over the next 48 hours and First Alert Days and winter storm warnings are in effect area wide. Snow will fire up tonight quickly leading to snow covered roads by 9 p.m.. The first wave of wet and heavy snow will bring 3″-6″ across the whole area before another round of snow sets up on Tuesday. The second round will be accompanied with cooler air and stronger winds leading to light and fluffy snow. This means, it will be easy to blow around leading to high impacts on roads and travel.

Snow will wrap up Tuesday night, but winds will keep snow blowing around well into Wednesday especially with as much as 6″-12″ total on the ground.

Two more rounds of snow are possible this week with another potential storm Friday into Saturday with below zero temps to follow.

TODAY: Cloudy. High: 37º. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Wet heavy snow with 3″-6″ possible. Low: 32º Winds: E 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Blustery with blowing snow an additional 3″-6″ possible. High: 33º.

